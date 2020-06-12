Body

Funeral services for Hunter Matthew Millard Lovell, 19, of Gainesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. Pastor Jentezen Franklin will officiate the chapel service and the Rev. Milton Martin Jr., will preside at the graveside.

Hunter passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Born July 7, 2000, he was the son of John Fulton and Janna Turner Lovell. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dr. V.C. Lovell and his wife, Jo Ann Collins Lovell of Gainesville; his maternal grandparents, Clyde William Turner Sr., and Jewell Holcombe Turner of Cleveland; his aunt, Joyce Ann Crumley; uncle, Clyde Turner Jr. and Velma (Palmer) Turner of Cleveland; and uncle, Michael Warren Lovell of Gainesville.

He attended Lakeview Academy and graduated from Cornerstone Schools in Cumming in May of 2019. Hunter has worked in different capacities since graduation. He was employed with Gibson Dental Lab and more recently with Riley Roofing as a salesman. He was accepted at Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina, for the fall of 2020 and planned to study Business Administration.

Hunter is remembered for his kind heart and his ability to find humor in everyday life situations. His aspirations for a future family and to live in community with the people he loved was expressed by Hunter on more than one occasion. Hunter's incredible work ethic was a testament to his desire to live a full and successful life. He was truly loved by all and he will be forever remembered for the joy he brought into the lives of everyone who was blessed to know him.

Hunter was an avid outdoorsman, and loved wake surfing on Lake Lanier, fishing, snowboarding, deer hunting, and motorcycling. Hunter especially enjoyed these activities with his dad, John, and brothers, Spencer and Luke. Hunter lived out his faith and was baptized in the summer of 2019. He attended Free Chapel in Gainesville.

He is survived by his parents, John Fulton and Janna Turner Lovell of Gainesville; brothers, John Spencer Clyde Lovell and his wife Katherine Oklapek Lovell of Cornelia, and Luke Colin Turner Lovell of Gainesville. He also leaves behind Deitra Lovell, Charles Lovell (Lynn), and Rusty (Jan) Lovell of Gainesville; David Lovell (Ruth Ann) of Jacksborro, Tennessee; Deborah Lovell Turansky (Todd) of Augusta; Betty (Joe) Crane of Aiken, South Carolina; uncle, Riley Crumley Jr. of Cleveland; and his nephew, John Oliver Lovell and niece, Emma Grace Davis of Cornelia; his Weezie, Louise Williams of Athens; his best friend and companion, Pumpkin; and a host of cousins and friends that Hunter cherished so much.

The Lovell family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Hunter's wishes, a donation can be made to Cornerstone Schools, 4888 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041. The Hunter Lovell Endowment Fund has been established to recognize their infinite love, acceptance and support.

The Lovell family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all their family and friends who have been there for them in this most difficult time.

